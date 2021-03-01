App football announces 2021 schedule

Appalachian State football announced its full schedule on Monday, a 12-game set that features three midweek games and a season finale with Georgia Southern.

It will be the first time the Mountaineers will host the Eagles on a Saturday since 2013.

Appalachian will also get longer than a week between some of their notable conference matchups: A 10-day opening ahead of their matchup with Louisiana, and an eight-day opening before a home game against Coastal Carolina. Both of those games mentioned will be on national T.V., according to the school release.

App State went 9-3 last season, winning the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Here’s a breakdown of the team’s 2021 schedule:

Sept. 2 (Thurs.) — East Carolina

The Mountaineers open their season at Bank of America in Charlotte, playing East Carolina for the first time since 2012.

It will be the debut of former assistant Frank Ponce as App State’s offensive coordinator. He was on staff from 2013 to 2018, and spent the last two seasons at Louisville.

Sept. 11 — at Miami (Fla.)