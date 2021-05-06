Appeals judges skeptical about reinstating NC abortion ban

Ruling on the abortion providers’ lawsuit in 2019, U.S. District Judge William Osteen declared the 20-week limit unconstitutional.

In his ruling, Osteen also noted that a 2016 amendment to the state’s abortion laws raised the threat of physicians being prosecuted because it narrowed the scope of medical emergencies under which a woman would be exempt from the 20-week limit.

Previously, the procedure was allowed if there was “substantial risk” to the woman’s health. The amendment, approved by the General Assembly, allowed it only in situations where the mother faced a risk of death or serious and irreversible harm from an urgent medical emergency.

State attorneys went to the appeals court to get the ban reinstated. They argue that the physicians lacked legal standing to sue in the first place because they haven’t faced any charges or administrative action.

Their fear of prosecution is not credible, Special Deputy Attorney General Michael Wood told the panel, because the ban has never been enforced by the district attorneys serving Orange, Chatham and Durham counties who were sued. Wood acknowledged, however, that there is nothing to prevent current or future DAs from changing their minds.