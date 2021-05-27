Applications being accepted for City Academy

The city of Greensboro is accepting applications for its public education program, City Academy, through July 1. This program, celebrating its 17th year, is designed to develop civic leadership and build a stronger community through well-informed and engaged residents. The program is free for participants. Individuals who applied in 2020 don’t need to apply again.
City Academy participants get a look behind the scenes into government through many hands-on activities and learning experiences.
Classes are held weekly from 5:45 to 9 p.m., from September through November, with graduation scheduled for Dec. 7 during the City Council meeting.
City Academy is open to any resident 18 or older living within the corporate limits of Greensboro. Thirty residents representing all City Council districts and various backgrounds will be selected for the academy.
To apply for the fall 2021 session, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/cityacademy or call 336-373-2723.