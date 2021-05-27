 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Applications being accepted for City Academy
0 comments

Applications being accepted for City Academy

  • 0

The city of Greensboro is accepting applications for its public education program, City Academy, through July 1. This program, celebrating its 17th year, is designed to develop civic leadership and build a stronger community through well-informed and engaged residents. The program is free for participants. Individuals who applied in 2020 don’t need to apply again.

City Academy participants get a look behind the scenes into government through many hands-on activities and learning experiences.

Classes are held weekly from 5:45 to 9 p.m., from September through November, with graduation scheduled for Dec. 7 during the City Council meeting.

City Academy is open to any resident 18 or older living within the corporate limits of Greensboro. Thirty residents representing all City Council districts and various backgrounds will be selected for the academy.

To apply for the fall 2021 session, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/cityacademy or call 336-373-2723.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooper reinstates stricter rules for N.C. unemployment, seeks incentives for job seekers
Govt-and-politics

Cooper reinstates stricter rules for N.C. unemployment, seeks incentives for job seekers

Part of his new order Friday brings back pre-pandemic requirements for people seeking unemployment benefits. Soon, anyone who seeks benefits will have to prove they are looking for a job. Many unemployed people in the state already must follow those rules, due to a different order Cooper signed in March. The order Cooper issued Friday will apply it to everyone who is unemployed as of June 6.

I-74 interchange nears finish in High Point
Local Government

I-74 interchange nears finish in High Point

N.C. Department of Transportation crews are in the stretch run of a project launched three years ago to remake the interchange. Work on the project is three-quarters completed and may be finished late this fall, weather permitting, DOT Public Relations Officer Aaron Moody said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News