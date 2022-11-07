Area races: Hardister survives early scare; Robinson handily wins; other Democrats roll

A race many thought could be close, didn't disappoint as Jon Hardister narrowly defeated Sherrie Young to represent the 59th House District.

In many ways, the race was a contrast in styles.

Democrat vs. Republican.

Newcomer vs. veteran.

Outsider vs. insider.

The district, which includes Guilford County, has an almost equal portion of Democrat and Republican voters as a result of redistricting. That's led many to speculate if Young — an N.C. A&T graduate and political newcomer — could upset Hardister, the youthful incumbent from the town of Whitsett who was first elected in 2012.

But that didn't happen.

****

Democrat Michael Garrett was reelected to the N.C. Senate District 27 seat he has held since 2018.

The 38-year-old Garrett defeated Richard Sessoms, a Republican entering the political fray for the first time.

Garrett has said his top priority will be pushing for an expansion of Medicaid.

****

Democrat Ashton Clemmons held off a tough reelection challenge from Republican Michelle Bardsley to take the 57th House District.

An educator, the 39-year-old Clemmons said she is an advocate for a higher minimum wage and legislation that makes schools safer.

****

The venerable Gladys Robinson was reelected to a seventh term on Tuesday night.

The 72-year-old Democrat handily defeated Paul Schumacher, a Republican retiree and political neophyte, garnering xx% of the vote in the N.C. Senate District 28 race.

Schumacher, a 66-year-old Air Force veteran, ran on a platform of government overreach, among other issues, but it wasn't enough to unseat an opponent in Robinson who has earned admirers from across the political spectrum.

Robinson has said that when she returns to Raleigh, her "hope" is the courts will mandate more funding for North Carolina schools, an issue that has been the subject of litigation.

****

Voters are sending Cecil Brockman back to Raleigh.

The Democrat from High Point defeated Republican challenger Bob Blasingame to retain a 60th House District seat that Brockman never seemed in jeopardy of losing.

****

Political analysts, such as David McLennan of Meredith College in Raleigh, say nationwide redistricting efforts gave Republicans a clear advantage heading into the midterms. “But it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been,” he said, noting that North Carolina had greater court intervention in its redistricting process than in many other states. He expects Democrats will be unable to hold their ground in the House, even with big wins in North Carolina.

“The net gain for Democrats is not going to be significant in North Carolina, but they’re not going to lose too much either,” McLennan said. “Even if Nickel were to win, and Don Davis wins in the 1st Congressional District and Jeff Jackson wins in the 14th Congressional District, it’s not going to protect the Democrats from, I think, losing control of the House.”