Armed woman behind Greensboro gas station robberies is arrested
Armed woman behind Greensboro gas station robberies is arrested

GREENSBORO — An armed woman that had been involved in a string of robberies has been caught along with her accomplice.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Catherine Sanford and Brandon Holsey — both 32 and from Greensboro.

Investigators say they used the recently installed Automated License Plate Reader cameras to identify the vehicle involved in the crimes. 

The couple, with Sanford taking the lead, held up a trio of convenience stores in the city, leading to speculation that the incidents might be related.

