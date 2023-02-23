ART OF LABOR: “Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance” opened last week at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, and will remain on view until May 14. Created by painter and fiber artist Stephen Towns, the 37 pieces examine the American dream through the lives of Black Americans from the late 18th century to the present using labor as a backdrop. The museum is open to visitors Tuesday–Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
