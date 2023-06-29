Related to this story
Most Popular
A 39-year-old man died at the scene of the crash.
A secretive family of feral horses has been discovered living in isolation on a remote part of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
Costco shoppers, you’ve been warned.
"While the victim was at his patrol car he asked the victim to perform oral sex on him and she did," Echols said.
"Gut-punch": to the department: Greensboro police officer charged with sexual assault on a person with a mental disability
The accused officer was fired on Friday.