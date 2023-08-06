Related to this story
Most Popular
Police: Doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park. The two were parents of a toddler son.
Suspect was arrested while trying to flee the scene in Eden in a black Chevy Avalanche.
On an alumni page was posted a photo taken at Costco in Greensboro that showed a water bottle with the UNC Greensboro logo on it. On the oppos…
When the judge returned to the courtroom, she told the reporter she was under a gag order and asked those in the courtroom if they had any questions.
Greensboro food desert appeared on track to finally get a Lidl. Then contamination was found in the soil of the planned site.
City's plans to sell a site to Lidl have been, at the least, delayed by a needed environmental cleanup that will be long and expensive.
Officers responded to an assault call Thursday afternoon at Sedgefield Garden Apartments.