A house in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in High Point, lower right, was the scene of a murder-suicide on Jan. 7. Authorities say 45-year-old Robert Crayton shot his wife, Athalia A. Crayton, 46, and three of their children — Kasim, 18, Nyla, 16, and Nasir, 10 — before killing himself at the home.