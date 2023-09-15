Sep 15, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Ariella Pearson, 18 months old, enjoys a turkey leg with her mother Kasie at the Central Carolina Fair in Greensboro. People ride the Hang Glider at the Central Carolina Fair. WOODY MARSHALL PHOTOS, NEWS & RECORD A performer with the Hamid Circus finishes her act at the Central Carolina Fair in Greensboro on Wednesday. Related to this story Most Popular A new bill could open up Summerfield to development — to the dismay of many The N.C. Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning by a 34-10 vote to de-annex 973 acres off Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield. Guilford County Schools no longer a "low-performing district" Guilford County Schools has shed the “low performing school district” designation it picked up from the state last school year. Road game not a concern as NCCU faces Aggie-Eagle Classic Given that NC Central will be traveling west to meet UCLA in a week, the bus ride of about 40 miles to face North Carolina A&T in the rene… 18-year-old dies from apparent accidental shooting in Food Lion parking lot MAYODAN — Police believe an 18-year-old may have accidentally fired the gun that lodged a bullet in his chest and killed him Sunday. Here's what to expect at Mayberry Days this year The fun starts Monday and runs through Sunday, Sept. 24.