Guilford County Schools has shed the “low performing school district” designation it picked up from the state last school year.
Given that NC Central will be traveling west to meet UCLA in a week, the bus ride of about 40 miles to face North Carolina A&T in the rene…
The N.C. Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning by a 34-10 vote to de-annex 973 acres off Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield.
The Greensboro city council has banned its first public speaker under a new policy that aims to stop what Mayor Nancy Vaughan calls “consisten…
MAYODAN — Police believe an 18-year-old may have accidentally fired the gun that lodged a bullet in his chest and killed him Sunday.