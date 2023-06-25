Related to this story
Most Popular
Customers in that area could be in the dark for hours tonight, according to Duke Energy, which estimated power would be restored at 1 a.m. Thursday.
“Despite the best efforts of the Board and a small and extremely dedicated staff, as well as the evaluation of numerous options, we have concl…
"But to critique and analyze something in unnecessary detail I just watched on TV while lying on the couch, I most certainly have the credentials."
"Someone messed with the wrong creek," Ian Greene says.
The brutal side of North Carolina’s Outer Banks went on display when two wild mustangs began brawling in the middle of a road.