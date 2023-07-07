Jul 7, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Thomas Hudson welds at Noah's Arc inside the Steelhouse at the Naussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. WOODY MARSHALL PHOTOS, NEWS & RECORD Inside the Steelhouse at Naussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Related to this story Most Popular Martin: Change North Carolina’s flag? Does North Carolina need a new state flag? West Coast burger chain set to open store in Greensboro in coming weeks Known for its open-flame cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers, the California-based fast food restaurant also serves chicken, steak, tuna and v… Lowe's outlet store set to open in Greensboro Lowe’s Home Improvement opens Friday a new-to-North Carolina outlet concept at Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro. Person wielding large knife, machete shot dead by Greensboro police early Saturday In a bizarre incident, a person wielding knives was shot and killed by police officers Friday night following a confrontation, authorities said. Your guide to July Fourth in the Triad: Here are a dozen events, most involving fireworks Get excited! Our list includes something from everywhere from Archdale to Winston-Salem.