What would you do if someone told you that a $10 deal for an apple watch had been under your nose, in Greensboro, this entire time?
Authorities ask anyone who suspects human trafficking in the community to report it to Crime Stoppers by calling 336-373-1000.
Some North Carolina teachers are proving themselves in the classroom, but can't pass their licensure tests
Situation is actually keeping some good teachers from continuing in the profession, and harming the state's teacher pipeline, official at the …
Police believe a medical event experienced by one of the drivers was a factor in the crash.
Cass Jewelers opened at 9:30 a.m. Monday and, about 15 minutes later, two people entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint of an undisclosed…