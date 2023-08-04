Dominic Mercurio at the intersection of East Gate City and Morrow boulevards in Greensboro on Monday. Mercurio, a resident of Ole Asheboro, spoke in support of the plan but reminded the City Council of the dangers of increased investment. "Too often, economic growth comes at the expense of surrounding neighborhoods, and without regard for what is truly needed in those neighborhoods," he said. "The adoption of this plan will provide a certain peace of mind to East Greensboro citizens like myself."