Kindergartners listen as adam dovico explains how students will be inducted into "giraffe Nation" on the first day of school.
ALLISON LEE ISLEY PHOTOS, JOURNAL
Kindergartner easton alvey reacts as he unveils his purple bandana during the "giraffe Nation" induction ceremony on the first day of school. alvey will be in the purple, or Kordofan, tower during his time at Wharton.
Kindergartner Ruth Harrison waves her orange bandana around during the "giraffe Nation" induction ceremony on the first day of school on Monday. Harrison will be in the orange, or Rothschild, tower during her time at Wharton.
