Aug 10, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has received conditional state approval to build a $246 million hospital on this 35-acre tract at 2909 Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro. WALT UNKS, STAFF Cone Health stated its opposition to the proposal in full-page ads in the Winston-Salem Journal and News & Record. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge in Greensboro. The proposed Baptist hospital is 2.1 miles from the Cone Health facility that opened in May 2022 at 3518 Drawbridge Parkway. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Related to this story Most Popular Judge issues gag order, seizes notes of News & Record reporter When the judge returned to the courtroom, she told the reporter she was under a gag order and asked those in the courtroom if they had any questions. Woman, 62, charged with 2 counts of assault on a child under 12, Greensboro police say Officers responded to an assault call Thursday afternoon at Sedgefield Garden Apartments. Mattel wants to pay you $277 an hour to play Uno Mattel says it is conducting a nationwide job search for a “Chief Uno player.” The salary: $277 an hour. Police say there is no known motive or suspects in Friday's homicide on I-40 in Greensboro Officers closed westbound I-40 between Freeman Mill Road and West Wendover Avenue for hours Friday morning while homicide detectives, crash re… Alamance assistant principal accused of felony sex act with a student Suspect was arrested at a residence in High Point.