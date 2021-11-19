As a boy, he felt a Charlotte priest was his friend. Now he recounts the horrors of abuse.

The statement also said Gillespie served as pastor of Our Lady of Assumption from 1994 to 2001 and had been reassigned by the Jesuits to the Diocese of Raleigh in 2002; and that Gillespie had been removed from his ministerial position in that diocese on Sept. 29 after the allegations surfaced.

The statement also said an independent review of personnel records and other files in the Charlotte Diocese “had found no record of allegations from anyone against Gillespie.”

Gillespie, 79, could not be reached for comment Thursday. His attorney, James Wyatt of Charlotte, called the allegations “completely false” and said his firm planned to file counterclaims against J.C.

“The allegations are completely inconsistent with the life he has led and his devoted service to the ministry,” Wyatt wrote about Gillespie in an email to the Observer. “He is highly respected and loved by the parishioners he has served who are rallying around him and steadfastly supporting him.”

After leaving Charlotte, Gillespie served at several parishes in the Raleigh diocese. As recently as August, the Jesuits appointed him as administrator of St. Mary Catholic Church in Laurinburg, southeast of Rockingham, until a new pastor could be assigned. He also helped celebrate Mass at a parish in Elizabethtown.