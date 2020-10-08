As COVID-19 cases surge, App State faces pressure to pivot

BOONE — COVID-19 cases are spiking and new clusters are being reported in dorms at Appalachian State University, where a 19-year-old student recently died due to coronavirus complications.
Some faculty and students are asking the Boone university to pivot to online-only instruction and close dorms, as other universities like UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State have done.
But others say that won't fix the problem — and could make things worse.
"What App State should definitely not do is send everybody home," said Chris Marsicano, a professor and director of the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College. His research looks at the spread of COVID-19 at and around college campuses, as well as how universities have responded to the pandemic.
"Any time you are moving people from one place to another, the greater the likelihood you spread the disease," Marsicano said.
He suggested putting classes online for two weeks and limiting traffic to and from campus to help curb the spread.
"Take this pause, hope case counts go down and then reevaluate as you get close to the end of the semester," he said.
App State reported more than 220 active cases among students and employees this week and 18 active clusters in residence halls, at fraternity and sorority houses and within athletics teams. Four new clusters were announced Thursday and seven were announced last week.
The university has canceled athletics events, including a football game, and added COVID-19 testing sites in response to the recent rise.
Moss Brennan, a senior at App State, said the spread is happening off campus, where hundreds of students are still going to parties at apartment complexes and fraternity and sorority houses.
Shutting down residence halls would stop those cases, but Brennan doesn't think that alone would keep the overall coronavirus numbers from rising.
"It's up to us as students to not party, to wear a mask, to not hangout with large numbers of people," he said. "If students at App State did that, I think that we would be in a lot better place than we are now."
The number of COVID-19 cases on campus has been exponentially increasing in the past couple of weeks, with dozens of new cases reported daily and nearly 50 new cases one day, according to App State's COVID-19 dashboard. So far, the university is using less than 30% of its available space for isolation and quarantine rooms, which are in hotels off campus.
"As our case numbers have gone up and up, we're just sticking to the same old plan," said Quinn Morris, an assistant professor of mathematical sciences.
He and his wife are both faculty members at App State and they have a 6-month-old daughter, which makes working from home difficult. He said he goes to campus sometimes for a quiet space to work. He checks the COVID-19 dashboard every morning, and trips to campus get scarier as he sees the numbers continuously going up.
Though Morris said students don't seem to be safe right now on campus, they could be sent home to a situation that's not good either, particularly for a student without internet access.
"I don't envy anyone who's in the decision-making position," Morris said, "but I think we're at the point where we have to admit that what we're doing right now isn't working and we've got to try something else."
Testing more students needs to be part of that action, Morris said.
"I understand it's not easy, but if students' lives are on the line it seems like something that we ought to be pursuing with every fiber of our being," he said.
In a recent message to the campus community, Chancellor Sheri Everts said she and her team have considered doing more targeted testing on campus and at off-campus apartment complexes with high student populations. Of App State's more than 20,000 students, about three-fourths live off campus.
The university is working with local law enforcement to monitor and respond to off-campus gatherings. Students who are not following local ordinances and campus policies could also face disciplinary action through the student conduct process.
"We need better compliance with wearing face coverings off campus, adhering to quarantine and isolation instructions, and answering contact tracing calls from public health," Everts said.
