As COVID-19 surge continues, some don't want N.C. students taking in-person exams

For instance, Wake County will give students flexibility on when to make up the state exams, according to Michael Yarbrough, a district spokesman. A handful of Wake high schools will give state exams next week, but he said no students have requested a makeup date for the in-person tests.

But some districts are only extending the exam makeup window into January. There's concern that students won't do as well on the exams if they take them months after they finished the classes.

Fowler, the Asheville parent, said he doesn't think he'll let his daughter take the exams in January either. He's expecting a post-Christmas wave of new COVID-19 cases.

"If you look at the numbers, it's going to be worse day by day," Fowler said. "To think it will be safe to go back into school in January doesn't seem logical."

Based on the current federal guidance, the State Board of Education tentatively agreed last week to ask for federal waivers to not hold schools accountable if large numbers of students opt out of the exams this year. But the board will not ask for a waiver from giving the tests, pointing to how the information can help determine how students are doing during the pandemic.