As demand to settle grows, it's unclear what Greensboro's council will do in Smith case

GREENSBORO — The 2018 death of Marcus Smith in police custody has become a dominant presence at City Council meetings since video revealed that Smith’s hands and feet were bound together behind his back before he died.
In 2019, Smith’s family sued the city, eight police officers and two paramedics in the death of Smith, a homeless Black man.
Since the lawsuit was filed, public demands for a settlement have become a growing and consistent part of monthly council meetings.
Tuesday was no exception — but the night’s comments came during a meeting where council held an unusually long closed-door session to discuss the Smith case for at least 90 minutes.
Council members won’t say exactly what they discussed, but some information is emerging about their attitudes toward a settlement and the city’s role in Smith’s death.
Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy declined to say specifically what was discussed Tuesday. But she confirmed Wednesday that when the city was in formal mediation with the Smith family last October, a range of settlement amounts were considered with $3 million being the highest.
“The only thing I can say about it is that mediation at that point was unsuccessful,” she said.
Councilman Justin Outling said Wednesday of Tuesday’s closed session: “We didn’t come to anything that constitutes city action such that there would be a vote in public.”
But he said that any discussion of a settlement should be guided by video from officer-worn cameras that show how police interacted with Smith that night in September 2018.
“Leaders should and must lead and that’s being guided by the actual merit. Period. Full stop,” Outling said. “That should be viewed on whether the officers violated the law. Here I don’t see it and that is my guide.”
Outling, who is a candidate for mayor against incumbent Nancy Vaughan, said any settlement in the case should be tempered by whether council believes the police did something wrong to cause Smith’s death.
The “officers in the video were exercising great patience in trying to help Mr. Smith, which is totally different than what happened in the case of George Floyd,” Outling said. “I didn’t see anything close with Marcus.”
In the past, Vaughan has sometimes been reticent to discuss the Smith case. Wednesday was no different. She declined to say what aspects were discussed behind closed doors on Tuesday.
On the night of Sept. 8, 2018, an agitated Smith approached officers who were working a downtown festival and asked for their help.
The 38-year-old agreed to sit in a patrol car before being taken to a hospital, but he became severely disturbed. When police opened the door, they placed him on the ground, binding his hands and feet behind his back.
Within several minutes, Smith became quiet and stopped breathing.
He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
A state medical examiner said that Smith died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by a variety of factors. Among them: “prone restraint” at the hands of police, cardiovascular disease and drugs and alcohol in his system.
The autopsy report concluded that Smith’s death was a homicide.
The Smith family in April released findings from an outside autopsy that concluded the excessive force placed on Smith’s body caused by the way he was restrained led to his death.
The City Council has agreed to discuss holding a formal investigation into Smith’s death, but has not moved forward yet with any plan.
Kennedy said Wednesday that council simply hasn’t had time yet to address an investigation, but she promises that discussion is coming soon.
“I certainly hope that in the very near future we are in more communication with the public about the status of the situation,” she said. “I don’t believe there’s anything delaying it.”
During Tuesday’s council meeting, Nelson Johnson, a civil rights activist and minister, chastised the city for not offering a settlement sooner.
“The city should stop spending money on expensive lawyers seeking to confuse and mislead the public,” he said. “It is time for the City Council to make a clear, respectable offer to settle this case. The Marcus Smith case has gone unsettled far too long.”
Contact Richard M. Barron at
336-373-7371 and follow
@BarronBizNR on Twitter.