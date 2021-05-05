As demand to settle grows, it's unclear what Greensboro's council will do in Smith case

But he said that any discussion of a settlement should be guided by video from officer-worn cameras that show how police interacted with Smith that night in September 2018.

“Leaders should and must lead and that’s being guided by the actual merit. Period. Full stop,” Outling said. “That should be viewed on whether the officers violated the law. Here I don’t see it and that is my guide.”

Outling, who is a candidate for mayor against incumbent Nancy Vaughan, said any settlement in the case should be tempered by whether council believes the police did something wrong to cause Smith’s death.

The “officers in the video were exercising great patience in trying to help Mr. Smith, which is totally different than what happened in the case of George Floyd,” Outling said. “I didn’t see anything close with Marcus.”

In the past, Vaughan has sometimes been reticent to discuss the Smith case. Wednesday was no different. She declined to say what aspects were discussed behind closed doors on Tuesday.

On the night of Sept. 8, 2018, an agitated Smith approached officers who were working a downtown festival and asked for their help.