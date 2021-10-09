As FBI investigates school board threats, NC political leaders split along party lines

RALEIGH — The federal government's new investigation into threats being made against local school boards is splitting North Carolina's elected officials along partisan lines.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced this month that he would have the FBI investigate the "disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff."

Democrats say the probe will help protect school board members who are worried about their safety during a time of heightened tension. But Republicans are charging that the investigation is meant to intimidate parents who are opposed to requiring face masks and the use of what they call Critical Race Theory in schools.

"We are concerned about the appearance of the Department of Justice policing the speech of citizens and concerned parents, North Carolina U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and the other Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee wrote in a letter Thursday to Garland. "We urge you to make very clear to the American public that the Department of Justice will not interfere with the rights of parents to come before school boards and speak with educators about their concerns, whether regarding coronavirus-related measures, the teaching of critical race theory in schools, sexually explicit books in schools, or any other topic."