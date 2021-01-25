In Alamance, there isn't a shortage of vaccines — but people to work clinics

BURLINGTON — The Alamance County Health Department received a larger shipment of COVID-19 vaccines last week than normal, but the county's health director said the focus is still on vaccinating the most vulnerable residents first.
About a month into the vaccine distribution, the health department has received 5,875 doses of the coronavirus medicine. Usually, about 1,000 doses come each week. But not last week.
"We got a shipment of 1,950. Historically, we've been getting about 975 a week, so basically, we got double that amount," said Tony Lo Giudice, Alamance County's health director.
The above-average shipment comes as other counties and health providers around the state are seeing their shipments reduced — or even eliminated.
Last week, that's what happened to the Guilford County Health Department and Cone Health, which operates Alamance Regional Medical Center.
Lo Guidice said medical personnel have been able to stretch the number of doses yielded from each vial, expanding the inoculation capacity.
"We are able to get extra doses out of the vials that are sent to us," he explained. "Our nurses are awesome and they're very meticulous about drawing the doses up. With the Pfizer vaccine in particular, we're able to get a sixth dose out of a five-dose vial."
Even though the county saw an increase in its allotment last week, Lo Guidice said health officials are still keeping their focus on the most vulnerable groups because supplies are limited.
"For older adults, we're only doing 75 and older right now," he said.
The county estimates up to 11,000 in the county are 75 or older. If the health department were to expand eligibility to include adults age 65 to 74 — as state officials have endorsed — that would add about 19,000 more people who need to be vaccinated.
"We're going to continue to evaluate how much vaccine we're getting and how many people we're currently vaccinating so we're ready to move to that 65 to 74 age group as soon as we get enough supply," Lo Giudice said.
Lo Giudice said the health department is booking about 450 vaccination appointments per day, a fraction of the demand.
And as demand has increased — the appointment center has gotten up to 150,000 calls a day — the health department is struggling with finding people who can work in vaccination clinics.
Lo Giudice told county officials last week it takes 38 people to run a clinic.
"We are struggling a little bit to get medical staff," he said. We've reached out to retired RNs and the PA school at Elon, nursing schools. We're trying to exhaust all our resources for volunteers ... to help us out.”