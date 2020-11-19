As infections rise, Guilford's coronavirus task force is poised to act

Alston called for a serious response from residents to the pandemic.

"We have one Guilford County," he said, "and we need to be acting that way so we can be looking out for each other and address this together."

In other business on Thursday:

• During a discussion of the public health crisis, the director of Guilford's Emergency Management Division gave his outlook for how a vaccine might be distributed in the county.

Don Campbell said that state and federal guidance suggests that when a vaccine is approved and supplies go out, the county and its residents won't be asked to pay for it. But other costs will likely be borne by county government.

"We are planning as though the logistical elements of distributing that vaccine will be on our shoulders," Campbell said.

• Thursday's meeting was a time for goodbyes for two commissioners and a statement by another still watching the election play out.

Chairman Jeff Phillips, who has served on the board for eight years, did not seek reelection.