As infections rise, Guilford's coronavirus task force is poised to act

GREENSBORO — Nearly a month after state officials said it was time for Guilford County to "improve compliance" with Gov. Roy Cooper's executive orders involving COVID-19 restrictions, a countywide coronavirus task force has held meetings and will soon offer recommendations for action.
Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston said Thursday during a meeting of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners that the task force has 24 members, including the mayors of Greensboro and High Point, Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras and business leaders.
"We want to put forth some actions sooner than later because time is of the essence," Alston said.
The task force was convened after Cooper's administration asked Guilford and 35 other counties with rising coronavirus cases to consider issuing restrictions so that the virus could be contained.
Alston said that while the task force doesn't advocate shutdowns to blunt the respiratory disease's spread, taking action to enforce the state's mask mandate for businesses is still on the table.
Alston said the group may suggest that the commissioners authorize the Guilford County Health Department to levy fines against businesses that don't require their employees and customers to wear masks.
"The last thing we want to do is recommend any shutdowns," Alston said. "We can decrease these numbers without any kind of shutdowns. If people are intentionally disobeying the ordinance then we'll have to do what we have to do to protect the citizens of the county."
Alston called for a serious response from residents to the pandemic.
"We have one Guilford County," he said, "and we need to be acting that way so we can be looking out for each other and address this together."
In other business on Thursday:
• During a discussion of the public health crisis, the director of Guilford's Emergency Management Division gave his outlook for how a vaccine might be distributed in the county.
Don Campbell said that state and federal guidance suggests that when a vaccine is approved and supplies go out, the county and its residents won't be asked to pay for it. But other costs will likely be borne by county government.
"We are planning as though the logistical elements of distributing that vaccine will be on our shoulders," Campbell said.
• Thursday's meeting was a time for goodbyes for two commissioners and a statement by another still watching the election play out.
Chairman Jeff Phillips, who has served on the board for eight years, did not seek reelection.
"We've done some historic things in my view over the past eight years," the Republican said in a short statement at the end of the meeting.
Phillips said the commissioners worked to build a "state-of-the-art" animal shelter as well as a behavioral health care center with Cone Health that will open in 2021.
"That's incredible progress," he said. And it was done, he added, without raising taxes.
Republican Commissioner Hank Henning, who ended his eight years on the board, also thanked voters and his fellow commissioners.
And Commissioner Alan Branson, who sought reelection but is still awaiting the recount of a tally that shows him down by 70 votes to Democratic challenger Mary Beth Murphy, said he isn't ready to concede the race.
Whether Branson, a Republican, remains or is defeated, the board will have a Democratic majority for the first time in eight years. The incoming commissioners replacing Phillips and Henning in December are both Democrats.
