As nation's supply chain struggles, a new rail hub opens in Eastern North Carolina

CCX was built to move about 110,000 containers a year. The 83-foot-tall cranes that lift and lower the containers are electric and operated remotely by workers inside a nearby building. The entire site employs only 14 people.

But the hope is that the yard will help create and retain jobs elsewhere in the region. The Carolina Gateways Partnership is helping CSX market the 380 unused acres at CCX to businesses that want to be nearby, Tolson said.

"We are seeing a ton of folks that are asking us, 'Where can we build warehousing? Where can we build a fulfillment center? Where can we build logistics operations?'" he said.

Earlier proposal in Johnston County scrapped

CSX had originally planned to locate a container hub along its mainline through Johnston County, between Selma and Micro. It ran into opposition from landowners, and then a change in leadership at the company made it seem that a new intermodal center might not happen at all in the region.

But state and local officials didn't give up, said Nathan Goldman, CSX executive vice president.

"The governor and DOT and economic supporters never stopped talking to us," Goldman said. "The approach was .... 'How can we get this place built? What will it take to work?'"

In the end, CSX invested $40 million in the project, compared to the $118 million from the state. At the groundbreaking in 2019, CSX president and CEO James Foote said intermodal terminals like CCX are now built only with help from local, state or federal governments and the company would not have done the project on its own.