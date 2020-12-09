As NC cases spike, state epidemiologist warns Thanksgiving's impact is still coming

Dr. Mandy Cohen, DHHS Secretary, added Saturday — after the state surpassed 6,000 new daily cases — that the recent spike is "worrisome."

"We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives," she said in a news release.

The recent spike in cases has not yet accounted for the impact from Thanksgiving gatherings or travel, Zack Moore, North Carolina's state epidemiologist, said during a Monday morning meeting of the Secretaries' Science Advisory Board.

"We expect to see any impact from those starting this week," Moore said.

Moore also spoke about seemingly imminent COVID-19 vaccines, with both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines set for Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization hearings over the next 10 days.

By early 2021, Moore said, DHHS hopes that health departments and health centers will be able to start vaccinating adults who have multiple conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19.

"That is very much on the near horizon," Moore said, "but right now the onus is on all of us to do what we can to prevent transmission."