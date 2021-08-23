As NC students return to school, what will be better this year?

"I'm going to see if there any outbreaks or clusters and just pray that my children are not the first ones infected,"Adriana de Souza e Silva, a Cary parent of two elementary school students, said in an interview.

De Souza e Silva said anxiety over the COVID-19 surge is keeping her up at night. She may homeschool her children if their school begins reporting COVID outbreaks. She's among the parents who've urged Wake County to reopen admission to its Virtual Academy.

This marks the third school year that coronavirus has disrupted things for North Carolina's teachers and students.

When classes began last fall, the majority of the state's public school students were starting the year with only online courses.

But now — with more knowledge about the virus, as well as seeing the negative impact of not having in-person classes — the vast majority of students will be getting face-to-face instruction on Monday.

It will be the first time some students have in-person classes since before the pandemic began in spring 2020.

Rules such as keeping their face masks on have been a learning curve for some new and returning students at year-round schools like Carpenter Elementary in Cary.