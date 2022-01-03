As omicron variant surges, Guilford County to revisit mask mandate

GREENSBORO — It's been only two months since Guilford County lifted its countywide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases began a steady decline.

But with the omicron variant raging — and positive testing rates soaring — county officials have drafted a new mask mandate that could go into effect as early as Jan. 13.

First, the county Board of Health, an alias of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, must meet to vote on whether the mandate is needed.

The Board of Health will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. to consider the issue as the 14-day rate of positive COVID cases among those tested surpassed 19% on Sunday, according to county-reported figures. The number surpassed 10% on Dec. 24 and has risen steadily since then.

The commissioners imposed the last mask mandate in August as the delta variant caused the positive test rate to surpass 5% consistently.

Board members agreed that if the rate fell below 5% for two weeks, they would consider rescinding the mandate. And on Nov. 15 they did just that in a unanimous vote.