As omicron variant surges, Guilford County to revisit mask mandate

GREENSBORO — It's been only two months since Guilford County lifted its countywide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases began a steady decline.
But with the omicron variant raging — and positive testing rates soaring — county officials have drafted a new mask mandate that could go into effect as early as Jan. 13.
First, the county Board of Health, an alias of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, must meet to vote on whether the mandate is needed.
The Board of Health will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. to consider the issue as the 14-day rate of positive COVID cases among those tested surpassed 19% on Sunday, according to county-reported figures. The number surpassed 10% on Dec. 24 and has risen steadily since then.
The commissioners imposed the last mask mandate in August as the delta variant caused the positive test rate to surpass 5% consistently.
Board members agreed that if the rate fell below 5% for two weeks, they would consider rescinding the mandate. And on Nov. 15 they did just that in a unanimous vote.
Now, less than two months later, officials may perform an about-face as they stare down a surge that is infecting even people who have been vaccinated and had booster shots.
Six commissioners, all Democrats, supported the first mandate, which required people over 5-years-old to wear masks in all enclosed public places and businesses. The two Republican members voted against the mandate in August. Then-Democratic Commissioner James Upchurch joined those Republicans to oppose the mandate.
Since then, Upchurch has switched to the Republican Party and will likely join commissioners Alan Perdue and Justin Conrad to oppose the latest mandate.
The county published a draft of the proposed mask ordinance on Monday.
It is essentially identical to the mandate in force last fall, and includes financial penalties for businesses that repeatedly violate the requirement that their customers be masked in most cases.
According to the proposal, "Guilford County is presently rated red or “high” for community transmission of COVID-19 by the CDC. This is the highest/worst level of the CDC’s transmission categories. Investigations of recent cases of COVID-19 transmission within Guilford County frequently revealed a common factor of indoor gatherings where persons were not masked."
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.