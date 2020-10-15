As pandemic is prolonged, Guilford commissioners direct more relief money to groups

GREENSBORO — With the understanding that they're on schedule to spend nearly $94 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds by the end of the year, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners want to refine their work and include more needy groups.

On Thursday, the commissioners decided to allocate $1 million of CARES Act funding to provide up to $50,000 for any nonprofit agency related to tourism or economic development that can demonstrate pandemic-related expenses it needs to pay.

Commissioners chose the $50,000 limit after they realized it would be easy to spend $1 million. Two local nonprofits contacted the county looking for relief totaling just that amount.

County Manager Marty Lawing said that the Greensboro Science Center has about $800,000 in coronavirus-related expenses it wants help with. And Commissioner Justin Conrad said the Greensboro-based North Carolina Coaches Association, which promotes athletics in public schools, is seeking $250,000.

Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston and others said that plenty of other organizations could use money, too. So the commissioners agreed unanimously on a $50,000 limit for every group.