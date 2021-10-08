As redistricting kicks off in NC, here’s what we’ve seen so far and what’s still to come

There’s no real deadline, but Republican leaders have said they want be finished by late October or early November. That would give people thinking about running for office in 2022 a month to review the new maps and consider their options, before early December when candidates have to file for election.

“We are operating on a tight timeline,” said Republican Rep. Destin Hall, who chairs the House redistricting committee. “That’s going to be our goal, to get these things done by the end of the month.”

And since both the House and Senate have to pass their own proposed maps and then come to an agreement on which version to use, leaders in both chambers have said they want to finish their initial maps in the next week or two.

Political considerations

One thing that won’t be standing in the way is the Democrats.

They can participate in the redistricting process, and Republicans might choose to listen to them, but Democrats have very little leverage since the state constitution forbids the governor from vetoing any redistricting plans.