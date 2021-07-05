Two people found shot on I-40 near Freeman Mill Road exit; investigation delays traffic

GREENSBORO — Two people were shot this afternoon along Interstate 40, according to Lt. Frances Banks of the Greensboro Police Department.

At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to I-40 West near the Freeman Mill Road exit on a call about an aggravated assault, according to a news release from the department.

Upon arrival, police found two people with gunshot injuries, Banks confirmed.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, according to the release. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Banks said she did not have further details about the incident on the busy highway.

The investigation is continuing and police said traffic is delayed in the area because of their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.