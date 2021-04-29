ASTRO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Najai Vazquez was reported missing from her Greensboro home, police say.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said that Tony Collins was exercising “white privilege” for refusing to refer to Dr. Carrie Rosario as “doctor” after she requested he do so.
HIGH POINT — A California-based coffee company is moving its headquarters to the city in an expansion that’s expected to create 44 jobs over t…
Former Greensboro Zoning Commission member apologizes after 'disrespectful' exchange with Black resident
Contractor Tony Collins said that "anybody that deals with" him would know that gender or race wouldn't have changed his behavior. "I'm not saying that to make an excuse. It wouldn't matter who it is. It was disrespectful."
Antonio Burns, a Winston-Salem native, helped save two girls who were overwhelmed by rip currents last Sunday at Kure Beach in New Hanover County. Burns nearly drowned in his rescue effort.
Eduin Sosa Arteaga, no age or address released, was headed east on I-40 when he tried to take Exit 222 at the last minute and lost control of the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving, police said in a news release. The van skidded off the left side of the ramp, hit an embankment and rolled over several times, police said.
A social media rumor that the Greensboro institution is closing sent hundreds flocking to the iconic burger joint on Monday. "This is what it used to be like for us," a former employee said.
- Updated
The mother of a Hickory man charged with murder in the shooting of 7-year-old Zakylen Harris said there were as many as three other people in the car with her son on the night of the shooting.
Dabney Jo Grubbs of Reidsville was thrown from the vehicle and died, police said.
EDEN – Morehead High School Principal Ryan Mooney announced last week that head football coach Lin Stadler will not return in 2021 and they wi…