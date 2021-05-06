At funeral, fallen Watauga deputies remembered as 'heroes'

BOONE — The sheriff was already running late to the office when a woman pleaded for him to stop. She wanted to pay her respects to the families of Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox, but didn’t have much to offer.

Less than a week ago in Boone, two deputies had been killed in the line of duty while performing what was supposed to be a routine welfare check. They were met with gunfire and killed after entering the home.

“‘It isn’t much, but I would like for them to have it,’” the woman told Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman on Tuesday.

She handed the sheriff a crumpled-up dollar bill, three quarters and a nickel, proudly noting it was her money. He seriously considered not taking it, realizing she was the one who needed it more.

Then it hit him.

“Her gift’s worth is not measured by the tactile touch of paper nor that of coin,” Hagaman said. “It was, after all, her gift — a gift that cannot be identified by ink and paper, nor that of forged metal. Its worth transcends any worth that we could ever ascribe. It is, however, the quiet and simple gift of hope, faith and love. These are the three attributes of our two fallen brothers.”