Auniya Ingram-Smith, Andrews High
Auniya Ingram-Smith, Andrews High

To the Class of 2021,The past four years of our high school lives have been a journey to remember.

I am here to congratulate you all on a huge success. Be proud of this moment; you deserve it!

All the effort and passion you’ve invested has not gone unnoticed.

The future holds no promise, but rather mysteries and surprises.

What you have learned over the last few years is only a starting block for what’s to come.

Remember to cherish the moment, memories, and time spent with classmates because these times are priceless. The relationships made during these years will be the foundation for many more in the years to come.

I leave you all with these three words: inspire, produce and stay positive in all that you do in the future.

With kindness,

Auniya Ingram-Smith, student government president

