Authorities identify armed man shot by officer after Greensboro traffic stop

GREENSBORO — Authorities identified a Greensboro man as the armed suspect who was shot by a police officer after fleeing a vehicle stop Monday, police said in a news release.

Lewis Latrell Harrison, 25, is charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen firearm, felon possessing a firearm and resist, delay and obstruct a public officer.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, Harrison, armed with a handgun, fled from a vehicle stopped at South Elm-Eugene Street and West Vandalia Road, leading an officer on a foot chase, police said.

When Harrison raised his weapon toward the officer, the officer fired his own weapon, striking Harrison, according to police.

Harrison continued running, discarding his weapon along the way. Police have since recovered the weapon, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James told the news media Monday. The man was arrested behind a residence in the area, James said.

Harrison was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

As of Tuesday morning, Harrison is confined to the Guilford County Detention Center without bail.

Greensboro police have yet to identify the officer who shot Harrison, but did say that the officer will be placed on administrative duty and the Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation.