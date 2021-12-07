Authorities respond to suicide at Bellemeade parking deck, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A person was found dead by a downtown parking deck Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.
Officers responded about 9:40 a.m. to the corner of Bellemeade and Elm streets after someone jumped from the Bellemeade parking deck, Glenn said.
Authorities are categorizing the death as a suicide.
No more details were released.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 offers free and confidential support for people in distress. It is available 24-hours a day. Locally, Sandhills Center's 24-hour access line is 800-256-2452.
