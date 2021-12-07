 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities respond to suicide at Bellemeade parking deck, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
top story

Authorities respond to suicide at Bellemeade parking deck, Greensboro police say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — A person was found dead by a downtown parking deck Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

Officers responded about 9:40 a.m. to the corner of Bellemeade and Elm streets after someone jumped from the Bellemeade parking deck, Glenn said.

Authorities are categorizing the death as a suicide.

No more details were released. 

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 offers free and confidential support for people in distress. It is available 24-hours a day. Locally, Sandhills Center's 24-hour access line is 800-256-2452.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert