Authorities respond to suicide at Bellemeade parking deck, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A person was found dead by a downtown parking deck Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

Officers responded about 9:40 a.m. to the corner of Bellemeade and Elm streets after someone jumped from the Bellemeade parking deck, Glenn said.

Authorities are categorizing the death as a suicide.

No more details were released.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 offers free and confidential support for people in distress. It is available 24-hours a day. Locally, Sandhills Center's 24-hour access line is 800-256-2452.

