B Daht gets call to host 'Late Night with Hubert Davis' at the Smith Center next month

“Theo says, ‘Hey man, I think I might have gotten you on to do ‘Late Night,’” B Daht said. “And he hooked me up with a Facetime with Eric Hoots (UNC’s director of basketball operations) and we talked and hit it off great. And Eric says to me, ‘What are you doing Oct. 15, we’d love for you to host it.”’

B Daht, who lives in Greensboro with his family, said he had to hold down his emotions about getting the call.

“I was like I didn’t care if it was my son’s birthday I was going to be available on Oct. 15,” he said. “And if it was my son’s birthday, I would have said, ‘Guess what we are doing? We’re going to the Dean Dome.’”

B Daht, a mass communications major at WSSU, got his start by working on the campus radio station and doing the public address announcing for football games while a student. He worked his way up the profession dabbling in everything from standup comedian to radio to coming back to WSSU to be master of ceremonies during freshmen orientation week.

As for his love of the Tar Heels, that started early in life even though he was born in St. Louis. His family moved to North Carolina when he was in middle school and that’s when he first started rooting for the Tar Heels.