Bad Bunny to produce Netflix adaptation of bestselling young adult LGBTQ novel ‘They Both Die at the End’

Bad Bunny is bringing to Netflix an adaptation of the popular LGBTQ young adult novel “They Both Die at the End.”

The Puerto Rican superstar, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is joining forces with Chris Van Dusen, creator of Netflix’s smash hit “Bridgerton,” and Drew Comins, executive producer of Showtime’s Emmy-nominated “Yellowjackets” to bring Adam Silvera’s book to the small screen, Deadline reported Monday.

Set in the near future, the book centers on the last living hours of Mateo and Rufus, two teenagers who receive a bureaucratic call from a corporation called Death-Cast, informing them their life will come to an end in 24 hours or less.

Even though they are total strangers, the two teens connect through an app called Last Friend so they can share one last adventure and “live a lifetime in a single day,” according to a book synopsis.

The novel, which was a breakout hit when it was first released in 2017, made history as the first young-adult novel with queer Latinx characters to top The New York Times Best Seller list.

The book rose to the top of bestselling lists again in 2021 due to an explosive resurgence in interest sparked by TikTok’s #BookTok phenomenon.

“The First To Die At the End,” its prequel, was published in October and has remained on the Times’ bestselling list for the past 13 consecutive weeks.

Van Dusen, who is also writing the show’s pilot, is executive-producing the project alongside Bad Bunny, Silvera and Comins, according to Deadline.