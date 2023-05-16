Oak Ridge Bagels & Deli has opened at 1692 N.C. 68 in Oak Ridge.

The store, which opened May 4, is owned by Corey and Nicole Crites.

Oak Ridge is using bagels made by Ed Boniberger, the original owner of New Garden Bagel Co., and baked at New Garden’s store in Greensboro.

Boniberger sold New Garden last year to Derrick and Erica Hill but continues to make the bagel dough for New Garden, Oak Ridge and other shops.

“We get our bagels baked fresh every morning from New Garden,” said Nicole Crites, who handles the day-to-day management of the store.

Crites, a former teacher, said that this is the couple’s first restaurant.

Oak Ridge offers about two dozen different kinds of bagels. Bagels are sold individually or by the half dozen or dozen ($1.79, $8.99 or $16.99).

The shop also offers such toppings as lox, honey butter and avocado.

For breakfast (served all day), the shop has egg and other bagel sandwiches, including The Hungry Man with bacon, ham, sausage, egg and cheese ($7.99).

The lunch menu has a variety of open-faced and regular bagel sandwiches, including pimento cheese, brie BLT, roast beef and cheddar and tuna melt.

Some items also are available on sandwich bread or as wraps. “Most of our sandwiches are on whole wheat or rye,” Nicole Crites said.

The shop also sells hot dogs. “We’re using Boar’s Head hot dogs. My husband is a big fan of hot dogs – and we have a 3-year-old.”

Sides include potato salad, fruit salad, homefries and more. There are cookies, muffins and more for desserts, and soda, juice and coffee to drink.

The shop has seating for 20 inside and four outside.

“So far, we’ve been doing more on the deli side. Most of the community has been coming out for lunch,” Crites said. “We feel we have a great space – it’s not something you really find in Oak Ridge.”

The shop is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call 336-298-4088 or visit oakridgebagels.com.