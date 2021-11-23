Bald Head islanders come together, did 'whatever was necessary,' in face of fire

BALD HEAD ISLAND — Jules Showalter knew there was no time to relax, even on a cruise ship in the middle of the Bahamas.

Showalter has lived on Bald Head Island for more than 20 years and owned Jules Salty Grub and Pub for the last three, so when she got a text Saturday night about a fire on the island, she sprung into action.

The blaze broke out just before 8 p.m., according to a Village of Bald Head Island press release, and within half an hour Showalter was sending off a flurry of texts and Facebook messages trying to coordinate the response.

After finding out what was needed from people on the ground, Showalter's staff raced to the scene of the fire to help out firefighters.

"I immediately texted my general manager," Showalter said. "I said, 'Get everybody in the kitchen and anyone in the restaurant that's big to go down and help them hold hoses.'"

Showalter said as more emergency personnel were ferried in, her general manager and several others shuttled them to the fire in golf carts. As firefighters relieved the restaurant staff, they went back to work cooking throughout the night to feed first responders.