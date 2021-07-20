Bam Adebayo

Sport
Basketball
Triad tie
Played one season for High Point Christian (2016)
Competition schedule
• France, 8 a.m. July 25 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Iran, 12:40 a.m. July 28 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Czech Republic, 8 a.m. July 31 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Quarterfinals, Aug. 2-3 (NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com, Peacock or USA)
• Semifinals, 12:15 a.m. Aug. 5 (Peacock) and 7 a.m. Aug. 5 (NBC Sports)
• Final, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 6 (WXII, Peacock)
• Third-place game, 7 a.m. Aug. 7 (USA)
Medal prediction
Gold
Olympic experience
First
Age
24
Hometown
Newark, N.J.
College
Kentucky
Team
Miami Heat
Notable
• Averaged 18.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.5 assists to lead High Point Christian to the NCISAA state championship title as a senior
• McDonald's All-American, played in Jordan Brand Classic
• Two-time NBA All-Defensive second team (2020, 2021)
• 2020 NBA All-Star