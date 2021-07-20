 Skip to main content
Bam Adebayo
Spain US Basketball

United States' Bam Adebayo (13) plays against Spain during the first half of an exhibition basketball game in preparation for the Olympics, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sport

Basketball

Triad tie

Played one season for High Point Christian (2016)

Competition schedule

France, 8 a.m. July 25 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

 Iran, 12:40 a.m. July 28 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

 Czech Republic, 8 a.m. July 31 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

 Quarterfinals, Aug. 2-3 (NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com, Peacock or USA)

 Semifinals, 12:15 a.m. Aug. 5 (Peacock) and 7 a.m. Aug. 5 (NBC Sports)

 Final, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 6 (WXII, Peacock)

 Third-place game, 7 a.m. Aug. 7 (USA)

Medal prediction

Gold

Olympic experience

First

Age

24

Hometown

Newark, N.J.

College

Kentucky

Team

Miami Heat

Notable

 Averaged 18.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.5 assists to lead High Point Christian to the NCISAA state championship title as a senior

 McDonald's All-American, played in Jordan Brand Classic

 Two-time NBA All-Defensive second team (2020, 2021)

 2020 NBA All-Star

