Bar experts in battleground states pick their Election Night drinks

On the evening of Nov. 8, as the U.S. midterm elections wrap up, many Americans will retreat to their preferred drinking dens to celebrate victory or drown disappointment. Beverages of choice will range from Bud Lights to a lineup of very stiff martinis.

Miles Macquarrie, who runs the bar at Atlanta’s acclaimed restaurant Kimball House, notes that customers would tend to “drink what they normally would” during election nights in the past—“only more of it.”

In Las Vegas, Herbs & Rye bar manager Joy Figueroa says that on election nights she’s worked, sales of strong and neat pours increased. “Shots for the soul,” as she describes them, include high-proof whiskeys, spicy ryes, and high-end tequilas.

Harry Jamison, general manager at Philadelphia’s James Beard-nominated A.kitchen+bar, has noticed a similar trend: While customers like to celebrate over sparkling wine, those in a “less celebratory mood” tend to order straight whiskey.

We polled bar pros in seven key battleground states—Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin—as well as the country’s political capital, Washington. These experts told us what they will be pouring if their candidate wins—and what they’ll reach for in the event of loss.

NORTH CAROLINA

Claire Catotti, bar manager, Alley Twenty Six, Durham

If we win: “The French 75. Gin, lemon, and simple syrup topped with dry sparkling wine is the perfect celebratory sipper. Low-enough alcohol content that you can enjoy several and still engage in political discourse.”

If we lose: “The Alley Cocktail. Our take on a perfect Manhattan substitutes Cynar amaro and Luxardo liqueur for sweet vermouth. A stirred spirit-forward cocktail is perfect for election night, to either drown your sorrows or celebrate victoriously. Whiskey can take you in any direction you want to go, especially at 101 proof. (We use Wild Turkey 101 bourbon.)”