Barbecue restaurant gets complaints about lack of masks. Then customers rally around it.

WILSON — One of the icons of Eastern North Carolina barbecue is at the center of a coronavirus-related controversy.
Parker's Barbecue in Wilson found itself in the news this week after a customer complained about employees not wearing masks.
Following that report, a Facebook group of Parker's supporters was started and has grown to 24,000 members. According to the group's Facebook page, patrons plan to meet at the restaurant this Saturday for lunch — with many vowing not to wear a mask.
Teresa Ellen, the director of Wilson County's health department, said that Parker's has been the subject of 21 such complaints since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
"Parker's is one of the most popular restaurants in Wilson, so you have to take that into consideration," Ellen said. "We have had complaints about other restaurants."
Health departments tend to be the place people call with COVID-related complaints, but Ellen said they have no enforcement capabilities. Complaints about Parker's have been turned over to the Wilson Police Department, she said.
"We have had complaints about Parker's, mainly about staff not wearing masks," Ellen said. "We've made multiple visits to reeducate employees of the restaurant and make sure they're up to date on the latest guidelines. ... It's always been our practice that when someone calls and makes a complaint, we make a visit. It's not our intent to be punitive. We want to be a good community partner."
Parker's Barbecue is arguably the most popular and widely known restaurant in Wilson. Famous for chopped barbecue, fried chicken and thin corn sticks, Parker's was opened in 1946 by the Parker brothers, Ralph, Graham and Henry.
When the restaurant came under fire for reports of COVID-related complaints, fans of Parker's appeared unwavering in their support. The Facebook group "I Support Parker's Barbecue!" includes dozens of messages from people professing their love for the restaurant, even some outside the state.
Wilson resident Kent Glover has been going to Parker's for five decades. He said it was inevitable that the community would rally around the place.
"Parker's has always been an icon," he said.
Glover said he wasn't bothered by reports of employees not wearing masks and doesn't plan to wear one Saturday when he goes there.
"Those guys are working in harsh conditions — it's pretty hot back there," Glover said of employees. "I feel for the guys."
