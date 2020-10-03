Barbecue restaurant gets complaints about lack of masks. Then customers rally around it.

WILSON — One of the icons of Eastern North Carolina barbecue is at the center of a coronavirus-related controversy.

Parker's Barbecue in Wilson found itself in the news this week after a customer complained about employees not wearing masks.

Following that report, a Facebook group of Parker's supporters was started and has grown to 24,000 members. According to the group's Facebook page, patrons plan to meet at the restaurant this Saturday for lunch — with many vowing not to wear a mask.

Teresa Ellen, the director of Wilson County's health department, said that Parker's has been the subject of 21 such complaints since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

"Parker's is one of the most popular restaurants in Wilson, so you have to take that into consideration," Ellen said. "We have had complaints about other restaurants."

Health departments tend to be the place people call with COVID-related complaints, but Ellen said they have no enforcement capabilities. Complaints about Parker's have been turned over to the Wilson Police Department, she said.