BARTLEY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Browns Summit man charged with murder in roadway shootings that left 2 motorcyclists dead and one wounded along U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville
In a 911 recording released Tuesday, the caller describes finding a motorcyclist along the highway who said she had been shot.
The victim's vehicle struck another car, a light pole and a tree before coming to rest, Greensboro police said.
-
- 10 min to read
From serving up coffee from a mobile cart and creating luxury picnic getaways to making jewelry and growing plants, some local entrepreneurs started or changed course with their ventures during the pandemic.
Just seven miles north of downtown is a hilly wetland area known as the Richardson-Taylor Preserve many residents probably don't know exists.
Part of his new order Friday brings back pre-pandemic requirements for people seeking unemployment benefits. Soon, anyone who seeks benefits will have to prove they are looking for a job. Many unemployed people in the state already must follow those rules, due to a different order Cooper signed in March. The order Cooper issued Friday will apply it to everyone who is unemployed as of June 6.
A Wake Forest careers expert says many employers — especially in the finance, education, technology and health care fields — are hiring once again after scaling back in 2020.
N.C. Department of Transportation crews are in the stretch run of a project launched three years ago to remake the interchange. Work on the project is three-quarters completed and may be finished late this fall, weather permitting, DOT Public Relations Officer Aaron Moody said.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards for new information that leads to an arrest.
There were 680 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals.
Solomon's coach, John Legend, and guest mentor Snoop Dogg advised him during rehearsal.