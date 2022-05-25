 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baseball: UNCG vs. The Citadel

  • 0

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Pres Cavenaugh doubled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap fourth-seeded UNCG’s 7-6 come-from-behind victory over eighth-seeded The Citadel in Game 3 of the Southern Conference baseball tournament Wednesday at Fluor Field.

The Spartans (29-27) advance to face top-seeded Wofford on Friday at 9 a.m. in a game televised on ESPN+.

UNCG entered the ninth inning trailing 6-3. But a hit batsman, walk, single and a run-scoring single by Kennedy Jones followed by an error plated the tying runs.

Zach Budzik had two of the Spartans’ eight hits. Hogan Windish hit a home run.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Getting to Paul McCartney’s show? A nightmare. The experience? A dream.

Getting to Paul McCartney’s show? A nightmare. The experience? A dream.

There was, to be sure, a whole lot of screaming associated with Paul McCartney’s show at Truist Field at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday night. And most of it I can vouch for first-hand. One of the loudest examples came just over an hour into his set on the outdoor stage, after a rousing re-creation of the Beatles’ “little minor hit” “Love Me Do,” when McCartney interrupted a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert