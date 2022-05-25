Baseball: UNCG vs. The Citadel

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Pres Cavenaugh doubled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap fourth-seeded UNCG’s 7-6 come-from-behind victory over eighth-seeded The Citadel in Game 3 of the Southern Conference baseball tournament Wednesday at Fluor Field.
The Spartans (29-27) advance to face top-seeded Wofford on Friday at 9 a.m. in a game televised on ESPN+.
UNCG entered the ninth inning trailing 6-3. But a hit batsman, walk, single and a run-scoring single by Kennedy Jones followed by an error plated the tying runs.
Zach Budzik had two of the Spartans’ eight hits. Hogan Windish hit a home run.