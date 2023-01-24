BASSETT IS BACK: The sixth season of the popular Martha Bassett Show at the Reeves Theater & Cafe in Elkin will begin on Feb. 2 with a lineup that features acclaimed singer-songwriter Jess Klein, hard-charging country act Charles Latham and the Borrowed Band and Winston-Salem native Sonny Miles, an up-and-coming singer-guitarist whose music is a smooth blend of soul, rock and hip-hop. Bassett, as usual, will be the ringleader, playing a few songs with her crack band and collaborating with the other acts. The Reeves Theater is at 129 W. Main St., in downtown Elkin.
Bassett is Back
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at the life and career of Betty White on what would have been her 101st birthday.
The owners of Cone Denim Entertainment Center say the footprint of the February One Parking Deck is ruining their business.
It may surprise few that lawyers are the unhappiest people on the planet, at least when it comes to their jobs. This is according to lawyers t…
A Burlington woman drove the wrong way for about two miles before the collision, which killed her and two Whitsett residents, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
Officer Joshua Oliver was fired Thursday after Police Chief John Thompson learned the details of an investigation that began in late November. In a statement, Thompson said "no chief wants to make this kind of announcement."
GREENSBORO — The woman who set a 2002 fire near UNCG that killed four young adults two decades ago — at the time, the deadliest fire in the ci…
The robbery occurred on Monday night.
The final three miles of the Greensboro Urban Loop opened today.
State and local officials will on hand to celebrate the opening of the final three miles of the Greensboro Urban Loop.
A Truist branch bank was robbed Monday morning in southern Greensboro.