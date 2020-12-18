Battling hunger together

The Zakat Foundation of America and USDA Farmers to Families program, along with several other groups, worked together to distribute more than 1,200 boxes of food in Guilford County on Friday, with volunteers holding signs advertising free food and directing people to Masjid Ahlus Sunnah Islamic Center on East Market Street. Each food box contained meat, vegetables, milk and other dairy. The Community Leaders Alliance, Integration Working Group, Al-Shurah Community Resources, The International Advisory Committee, ICT Food Pantry, Giving Hands and the Greensboro Halal Food Pantry were also among the groups that worked on Friday's food giveaway. The Zakat Foundation of America's mission is to address immediate needs of the poorest people around the world by conducting humanitarian assistance programs in more than 50 countries.