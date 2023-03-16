BE TEMPTED: “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” the smash Broadway musical chronicling the legendary group’s journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, wraps up an eight-show run this weekend at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro. There’s a 7:30 p.m. show on Thursday; 8 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday; matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday; and the grand finale at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start around $109 and are going fast.