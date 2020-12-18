Be warned: Guilford County's COVID enforcers are making the rounds —and watching

In the meantime, officials from the city of Greensboro have already visited more than 500 businesses since Mayor Nancy Vaughan instituted a similar order on Nov. 20 to also enforce the governor's rules.

"These businesses range from big-box stores and chain restaurants to small locally-owned businesses," Jake Keys, a city spokesman, wrote in an email.

Keys did not name any of the businesses that had violations and it's unclear what penalties have been assessed.

The Board of Commissioners' regulation, which passed 6-3 last week, allows officials to enforce rules in all parts of Guilford County, from cities to unincorporated areas. Businesses that violate the governor's orders would be penalized in various ways.

For example, if a restaurant is found to have exceeded capacity, an enforcement official would issue a warning.

After a second offense, the county could fine the business a $100 penalty for each person over the occupancy limit.

Depending on the number of violations, the county could close a business for up to 72 hours.