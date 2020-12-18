Be warned: Guilford County's COVID enforcers are making the rounds —and watching

GREENSBORO — Guilford County employees have been trained. Now, it's time to enforce the rules.
Last week, the Board of Commissioners passed a measure mandating the county carry out Gov. Roy Cooper's orders that restrict the number of people inside businesses and offices and other measures needed to mitigate the spread of the disease.
That businesses and residents follow the Democratic governor's mandate is more important now than ever. The county — and state — are currently being rocked by an unrelenting wave of coronavirus cases where every day seems to bring a new record.
More cases. More hospitalizations. More deaths.
And more problems.
Cooper's orders have continually been mocked, dismissed and challenged by residents, business owners and elected officials here and across the state.
And with Christmas looming, the potential spread of the respiratory disease will only increase, state health officials fear.
Enter the county's COVID enforcers.
On Thursday, Dr. Iulia Vann, the county's director of public health, told the commissioners that she and County Attorney Mark Payne have trained 23 county employees on how to enforce the rules and levy penalties.
In the meantime, officials from the city of Greensboro have already visited more than 500 businesses since Mayor Nancy Vaughan instituted a similar order on Nov. 20 to also enforce the governor's rules.
"These businesses range from big-box stores and chain restaurants to small locally-owned businesses," Jake Keys, a city spokesman, wrote in an email.
Keys did not name any of the businesses that had violations and it's unclear what penalties have been assessed.
The Board of Commissioners' regulation, which passed 6-3 last week, allows officials to enforce rules in all parts of Guilford County, from cities to unincorporated areas. Businesses that violate the governor's orders would be penalized in various ways.
For example, if a restaurant is found to have exceeded capacity, an enforcement official would issue a warning.
After a second offense, the county could fine the business a $100 penalty for each person over the occupancy limit.
Depending on the number of violations, the county could close a business for up to 72 hours.
Vann said Thursday that Guilford County, in cooperation with Greensboro, has been receiving about 30 calls a day from people reporting violations and about 25% are related to restaurants.
"They've had a pretty good flow in the number of complaints that are coming through," Vann said.
Melvin "Skip" Alston, who chairs the Board of Commissioners, asked Vann whether the city has discussed dropping its similar order and allowing the county to become the sole enforcement agency.
County staffers said the county and city are working out an agreement on how to share enforcement resources, but that elected officials will ultimately have to determine which entity has the overall authority.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
