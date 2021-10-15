Beasley again the top fundraiser in NC U.S. Senate race

“North Carolinians are throwing their support behind Cheri because they know that she’s the candidate who can win and will deliver real progress for our state,” Beasley campaign manager Travis Brimm said in a news release.

Beasley, who lost her race for state Supreme Court chief justice last fall by just 401 votes, said she entered October with nearly $1.7 million in available cash. Jackson began the month with nearly $1.2 million in the bank.

Budd has more than $2 million cash on hand, which is ahead of McCrory’s $1.6 million and substantially more than Walker’s $613,000. McCrory and Walker have taken stronger aim at Budd in recent months since the congressman secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

In a news release, Budd's campaign touted it has more available cash than all other candidates and got donations from residents in all counties.

“We appreciate your faith in us and your support of our shared vision of America First policies that protect and promote American jobs as priority number (one)," Budd wrote.

McCrory, meanwhile, said he's “the only candidate in this race who has convinced North Carolinians to invest in our campaign.”